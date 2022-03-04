Samaritan’s Purse sends medical team to Ukraine

A specialized team with Samaritan’s Purse flew out of PTI in Greensboro Friday morning.

The team will set up and facilitate a 30-bed Emergency Field Hospital near the eastern European country of Ukraine. Members of their Disaster Assistance Response Team (or DART) including doctors, nurses, and logistics personnel will join dozens of our staff already helping some of the more than 1 million Ukrainian refugees who’ve fled the carnage to neighboring countries.

*Samaritan’s Purse will send two (additional) outpatient health clinics -equipped to treat 200 patients a day – on a different flight next week. Also, the organization is preparing to distribute 20-tons of food inside cities under siege.

*The Power of a Simple Shoebox? Samaritan’s Purse will continue to work with more than 3,200 church partners in Ukraine, many of which were distributing Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes as conflict erupted. Updates at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/