Samaritan’s Purse: Relief aid on the way to Haiti

Haiti is under a ‘State of Emergency’ after that 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Saturday. The death toll is over 1,200. Haiti is also bracing for Tropical Storm Grace which will likely bring high winds and rain later today into Tuesday.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2021/august/we-only-have-jesus-now-death-toll-from-earthquake-in-haiti-rises-above-700-as-rescuers-continue-search-for-survivors
*Samaritan’s Purse left PTI airport on Sunday for Haiti. 13 disaster response specialists from the relief organization (based in Boone) will organize and distribute 31 tons of emergency relief supplies, including shelter material and two community water filtration units to Haiti. A medical team will also deploy later in the week to provide basic medical care and health assessments.
https://samaritanspurse.org/article/samaritans-purse-rushing-aid-to-haiti-after-powerful-earthquake-rocks-southern-cities
