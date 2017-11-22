Samaritan’s Purse receives gift from EnergyUnited Foundation

Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, based in Boone, was presented with a $10,000 gift from the EnergyUnited Foundation to help with hurricane relief efforts. Months after hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria struck the U.S. and Caribbean, thousands of people continue to rely on Samaritan’s Purse for critical relief.
