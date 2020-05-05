Samaritan’s Purse Field Hospital in NYC to Break Down

Update: After more than a month in Central Park, the Samaritan’s Purse field hospital is winding down its operations. Their last day in New York City will likely be this Friday.

Franklin Graham sharing with ‘Faithwire’ that “Mount Sinai Health System in NYC had originally reached out to Samaritan’s Purse for help during the increased threat of COVID-19. We didn’t call them; they called us. And we agreed to go… and we have not charged them one penny. All of our services have been paid by God’s people.”

BTW: In total, Samaritan’s Purse Field Hospital served more than 300 patients.

Great read…

https://www.faithwire.com/2020/05/04/franklin-graham-sets-record-straight-on-samaritans-purse-shutting-down-nyc-field-hospital/