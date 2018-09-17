Update: Samaritan’s Purse staff, two disaster relief units, and equipment are in eastern North Carolina to serve homeowners in the areas hardest hit by Florence. Their first relief base has been set up at Port City Community Church in New Bern. The mayor there reported more than 4,000 homes damaged by Florence.
https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/pray-as-the-east-coast-braces-for-hurricane-florence/
*Volunteers needed to help with Hurricane Florence relief…
https://www.spvolunteer.org/project-response/178
Some of the faith-based groups that are providing relief to storm victims in the Carolinas include Baptists on Mission, the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church and Samaritan’s Purse, among others.
-Convoy of Hope delivered water and other essential supplies to the National Guard and North Carolina Emergency Management officials for distribution to flooded areas. Convoy of Hope has been posting daily updates about its relief efforts on its Facebook page and website here.
https://www.christianpost.com/news/christian-charities-disaster-relief-florence-leaves-900k-without-power-9-dead-carolinas-227405/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Samaritan’s Purse, faith based teams on the ground down East - September 17, 2018
- Weatherization Assistance Program - September 17, 2018
- Fall Job Fair Sept 19 - September 17, 2018