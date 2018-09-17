Samaritan’s Purse, faith based teams on the ground down East

Update: Samaritan’s Purse staff, two disaster relief units, and equipment are in eastern North Carolina to serve homeowners in the areas hardest hit by Florence. Their first relief base has been set up at Port City Community Church in New Bern. The mayor there reported more than 4,000 homes damaged by Florence.

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/pray-as-the-east-coast-braces-for-hurricane-florence/

*Volunteers needed to help with Hurricane Florence relief…

https://www.spvolunteer.org/project-response/178

Some of the faith-based groups that are providing relief to storm victims in the Carolinas include Baptists on Mission, the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church and Samaritan’s Purse, among others.

-Convoy of Hope delivered water and other essential supplies to the National Guard and North Carolina Emergency Management officials for distribution to flooded areas. Convoy of Hope has been posting daily updates about its relief efforts on its Facebook page and website here.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/christian-charities-disaster-relief-florence-leaves-900k-without-power-9-dead-carolinas-227405/