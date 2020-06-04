Samaritan Ministries with Sonjia Kurosky

Providing food, shelter and hope through Christian love.

Samaritan Ministries was founded in 1981. An interdenominational, volunteer-based Christian ministry that serves Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our Soup Kitchen and Samaritan Inn Shelter are open 365 days and nights a year to serve people in need.

Sonjia Kurosky, Executive Director of Samaritan Ministries shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the different programs offered to those in need in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 07, 2020)

www.samaritanforsyth.org

336-448-2668

Four major programs include:

Samaritan Soup Kitchen, Winston-Salem’s only soup kitchen, serving 300-400 guests daily.

Samaritan Inn, an 70-bed homeless shelter for men.

Project Cornerstone, a 10-bed residential substance abuse recovery program for homeless men.

The Empowerment Project, a street outreach program that connects homeless adults and families experiencing mental health struggles or substance use disorders to resources enabling them to work on goals like permanent housing, health and income.

For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat.

I was a stranger and you invited me in. -Matthew 25:35