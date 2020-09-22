Search
Salvation Army needs our help to “Rescue Christmas”

Verne Hill Sep 22, 2020

For the first time in 130 years, The Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign through the Red Kettles – early.  The Salvation Army could see up to a 50% decrease in funds raised nationally through the red kettles.  Reason: To meet the increasing needs of more people due to the immense impact of COVID-19.

“Rescue Christmas”

Predicted: Could serve up to 155% more people in 2020 with Christmas assistance, including putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under the tree – assuming the resources are available.

 

Local example:  In the Greater Winston-Salem community, we served more than 8,000 people last year. If we see the same level of increased requests for service, that would mean some 12,000 or more people who need our help this holiday season.

 

Since March,  The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem has kept all its service open; including the Center of Hope Family Shelter, the only family emergency homeless shelter in Forsyth County, The Ken Carlson Boys & Girls Club, which has provided all day car to our youth since schools shut down, our Senior Center, two food pantries, and all our emergency assistance services.

Love’s Army – Sustaining monthly gift of $25 per month.

Red Kettles will be out in late November To help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners,

The Salvation Army has adopted nationally mandated safety protocols.

 

Adopt a digital kettle, a new socially distanced way to give back this holiday season.  Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount.  Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 91999.

 

Donate physical gifts in bulk.  Adopt additional Angels to give hope and joy to kids and families in need through The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay right here in the Winston-Salem area.

Visit SalvationArmyWS.org to donate or learn more…

 

For more information about programs or to make a donation, visit www.SalvationArmyWS.org .

Connect with us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/salvationarmywinstonsalem

The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem, 1255 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, NC  27101  (336) 723-6366

Thanks to Bob Campbell and Major Andrew Wiley (Area Commander) with the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show.

www.SalvationArmyWS.org

Previous PostBLM takes down 'what we believe' page
