Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Salisbury Homeschooler still in National Spelling competition

Salisbury Homeschooler still in National Spelling competition

Verne HillMay 31, 2017Comments Off on Salisbury Homeschooler still in National Spelling competition

Like
Gabrielle Brown (Speller #246 from Salisbury, NC) is currently competing in the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, DC.  
Up-to-Date coverage on Twitter:  https://twitter.com/ScrippsBee

Watch Gabrielle during the competition:

Round Three this afternoon:    3:30 to 6pm      ESPN 3

Finals:

Thursday, June 1  10am to 2pm ESPN 2    / 8:30 – 10:30pm ESPN

Gabrielle loves books. She also enjoys drawing and painting, listening to her favorite bands (Pentatonix and For King and Country), playing the violin, and singing in both a homeschool chorus and a youth worship band…
Gabrielle Brown, Speller  #246
Hometown: Salisbury, NC 
School: Rowan County Homeschool Association
Age: 15   (8th grade)
Sponsored by the Winston-Salem Journal

picture of speller number 246, Gabrielle Brown

Gabrielle’s favorite way to spend her free time is to watch both college and elite gymnastics. She has found an example of extraordinary achievement through passion and perseverance in Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles. Gabrielle has also been personally inspired to persevere in her study of words by the movie Akeelah and the Bee. Since Gabrielle does not have specific career aspirations yet, she plans to spend her high school years exploring as many areas of interests as possible.

http://spellingbee.com/meet-the-spellers/2017

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostVideo: U2 Takes Jimmy Kimmel Audience to Church
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Video: U2 Takes Jimmy Kimmel Audience to Church

Verne HillMay 31, 2017

Topic: Summer fashion and modesty

Verne HillMay 31, 2017

“Today stinks”- Local pickle maker closes today

Verne HillMay 31, 2017

Community Events

Jun
2
Fri
all-day Men’s Annual Retreat @ Park Springs Lake Road (Providence, NC)
Men’s Annual Retreat @ Park Springs Lake Road (Providence, NC)
Jun 2 – Jun 4 all-day
Topic: “2nd Timothy” Cost: $75.00 (per person) http://pinedale.org/pcc-mens-retreat 336.788.7600 Presented by Pinedale Christian Church You do not have to been an attendee and/or member of Pinedale CC to go on the Men’s Retreat.
all-day Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Jun 2 all-day
Proceeds: Youth Mission Trip 336.454.5292
10:00 am Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Jun 2 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Fancy Finds is an upscale resale shop with furniture, decorative items and accessories! Proceeds: Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina 704.909.8223 http://www.fancyfinds.org Fancy Finds is open the first and third Friday (10-6) & Saturday (10-3) of each month.
Jun
3
Sat
8:00 am Golf Tournament & Silent Auction @ Greensboro National Golf Club (Summerfield)
Golf Tournament & Silent Auction @ Greensboro National Golf Club (Summerfield)
Jun 3 @ 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Registration: $60 (per person)  /  $240 (team of 4) http://www.gospelbc.org Proceeds: Jamaica Mission Trip 336.644.1932 Presented by Gospel Baptist Church (Greensboro)
10:00 am Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Jun 3 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
Fancy Finds is an upscale resale shop with furniture, decorative items and accessories! Proceeds: Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina 704.909.8223 http://www.fancyfinds.org Fancy Finds is open the first and third Friday (10-6) & Saturday (10-3) of each month.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes