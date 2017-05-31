Salisbury Homeschooler still in National Spelling competition

Gabrielle’s favorite way to spend her free time is to watch both college and elite gymnastics. She has found an example of extraordinary achievement through passion and perseverance in Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles. Gabrielle has also been personally inspired to persevere in her study of words by the movie Akeelah and the Bee. Since Gabrielle does not have specific career aspirations yet, she plans to spend her high school years exploring as many areas of interests as possible.

