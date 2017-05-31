Watch Gabrielle during the competition:
Round Three this afternoon: 3:30 to 6pm ESPN 3
Finals:
Thursday, June 1 10am to 2pm ESPN 2 / 8:30 – 10:30pm ESPN
Hometown: Salisbury, NC
Age: 15 (8th grade)
Gabrielle’s favorite way to spend her free time is to watch both college and elite gymnastics. She has found an example of extraordinary achievement through passion and perseverance in Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles. Gabrielle has also been personally inspired to persevere in her study of words by the movie Akeelah and the Bee. Since Gabrielle does not have specific career aspirations yet, she plans to spend her high school years exploring as many areas of interests as possible.
http://spellingbee.com/meet-the-spellers/2017
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Video: U2 Takes Jimmy Kimmel Audience to Church - May 31, 2017
- Salisbury Homeschooler still in National Spelling competition - May 31, 2017
- Topic: Summer fashion and modesty - May 31, 2017