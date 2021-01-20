Salem Pregnancy with Dottie Powers

Celebrating Life with local frontline ‘leaders’ in the Pro-Life Movement.

Today’s focus: Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem, NC

Dottie Powers, center director, shares more about the mission of the organization, programs and services to clients and a specific focus for 2021.

Salem Pregnancy Care Center located at 1342 Westgate Center Drive in Winston-Salem

336.760.3680

WEB: salempregnancy.org/

*The center did not totally shutdown during the pandemic, actually Salem Pregnancy gave out over 270 ‘Emergency Packs’ to single moms. NEW: Hispanic pro-life outreach for 2021

NOTE: A complete list of Pregnancy Care centers in our area here www.wbfj.fm/list-pregnancy-care…g-life-community-2/

January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month

Friday, January 22, 2021 marks the 48th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court in 1973 that LEGALIZED abortion in the US