This week on Sunday @ 5 (January 13, 2019)

Dottie Powers – Outreach Director with Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem. Supporting life in our Community!

Salem Pregnancy Care Center is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (January 2019)

January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month

Salem Pregnancy offers pregnancy support and counseling – a safe refuge for hurting women who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy. Salem Pregnancy Care Center is the only FREE Medical Clinic in Winston-Salem serving women facing an unplanned pregnancy. All their services are free and confidential. Regardless of YOUR decision, Salem Pregnancy is here to help.

http://salempregnancy.org/

‘Sanctity of Human Life Sunday’ is January 20, 2019

January 22 marks the 46th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court in 1973 that LEGALIZED abortion in the US

Salem Pregnancy’s annual ‘Baby Bottle’ campaign begins January 20, 2019. Participate in the ROCC 5k in May and support Salem Pregnancy.

