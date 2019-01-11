Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Salem Pregnancy Care Center

Salem Pregnancy Care Center

Verne HillJan 11, 2019Comments Off on Salem Pregnancy Care Center

Like

This week on Sunday @ 5 (January 13, 2019)

 Dottie Powers – Outreach Director with Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem.  Supporting life in our Community!

Salem Pregnancy Care Center is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (January 2019)

January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month

Salem Pregnancy offers pregnancy support and counseling – a safe refuge for hurting women who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy.   Salem Pregnancy Care Center is the only FREE Medical Clinic in Winston-Salem serving women facing an unplanned pregnancy. All their services are free and confidential. Regardless of YOUR decision, Salem Pregnancy is here to help.

http://salempregnancy.org/

 ‘Sanctity of Human Life Sunday’ is January 20, 2019

January 22 marks the 46th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court in 1973 that LEGALIZED abortion in the US

 Salem Pregnancy’s annual ‘Baby Bottle’ campaign begins January 20, 2019.   Participate in the ROCC 5k in May and support Salem Pregnancy.

Check out their social media sites for ongoing needs to serve their clients.  http://salempregnancy.org/

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post103.5 Greensboro
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

103.5 Greensboro

Wally DeckerJan 11, 2019

Event: “The 5 Love Languages & The Alzheimer’s Journey” with Dr. Ed Shaw

Verne HillJan 11, 2019

DCCC: Info meeting for Homeschoolers / High Schoolers (Jan 14)

Verne HillJan 11, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
11
Fri
6:00 pm Celebration Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebration Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Jan 11 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
6:30 pm “War Room” @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
“War Room” @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 11 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
“War Room” is a film about a couple who seem to have it all. However, they soon discover what is important in life through the power of prayer! It’s Free  /  Rated: PG For more[...]
Jan
12
Sat
7:00 am Breakfast Fundraiser @ Bethania Moravian Church (Bethania)
Breakfast Fundraiser @ Bethania Moravian Church (Bethania)
Jan 12 @ 7:00 am – 10:00 am
Proceeds: Men’s Fellowship 336.922.1284
7:00 am Indoor Yard Sale @ Good Hope United Methodist Church (Lexington)
Indoor Yard Sale @ Good Hope United Methodist Church (Lexington)
Jan 12 @ 7:00 am – 12:00 pm
Proceeds: Mission Outreach 336.764.4713
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes