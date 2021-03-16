Salem Pregnancy Care Center – Open House

Volunteer Open House at Salem Pregnancy Care Center
Monday evening (March 22) from 6pm-7:30pm.
Space is limited to 8.
RSVP is required. Deadline to ‘sign up’ is this Friday at noon (3/19). debbie.bohlmann@salempregnancy.org
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- ‘Forsyth Creek Week’ March 20-28, 2021 - March 16, 2021
- Have you tested your smoke alarms? - March 16, 2021
- Severe Weather: Be Prepared for Spring - March 16, 2021