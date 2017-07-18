Salem Pregnancy Care Center needs a nurse manager

Help Wanted: Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem is looking to hire a Nurse Manager to assist with on-site, no cost ultrasounds.

Credentials for the position should be a licensed RN, MD, PA, Nurse Practitioner or RDMS (sonographer).

Position can be full time or part time. Serious inquiries at (336) 760-3680

For a detailed list of requirements go to the News Blog at wbfj.fm