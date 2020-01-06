Salem Parkway: Crews installing new signs along Business 40

Traffic Alert: Crews will be changing signage along Business 40 starting this week to reflect the new name (Salem Parkway) and exit numbers that align with US 421.

The work will happen in two phases. The first on the eastern side of the Business 40 Improvements project and the second on the western side.

*For the first phase, crews will close one lane in either direction of the highway from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m each night Monday through Saturday… starting at Hwy 52 and work eastbound toward Sandy Ridge Road, then shift the closure to the westbound side.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2019/2020-01-02-business-40-exit-number-sign-changes.aspx