Salem Academy and College in Winston-Salem
The school’s semi-quin-centennial anniversary celebration kicks off this weekend with a series of events leading up to April 2022.
*Salem Academy and College, founded in April 1772, is the oldest school in North Carolina and the oldest school for girls and women in the country.
Details at https://250.salem.edu/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- S@5: Sept 26, 2021 - September 24, 2021
- Salem Academy, College celebrating 250 years - September 24, 2021
- Friday News, September 24, 2021 - September 24, 2021