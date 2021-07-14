For Sale: Billy Graham’s 1940s Montreat Cottage

The late evangelist Billy Graham and his wife, Ruth Bell Graham, bought the Montreat, North Carolina, house in the 1940s because it was “right across the street from Ruth’s parents,” daughter Ruth Graham stated. In recent years, the home was used as a vacation rental.

About the home…

The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. There are two levels of living and is within walking distance to Montreat Conference Center and close to several picturesque walking trails and streams.

Listing price: Around $600,000 dollars, and has been used

The main reason for the sale…

Ruth Graham explained, was made in order to help pay medical costs associated with her daughter’s illness, lymphangioleiomyomatosis, a rare but dangerous lung disease.

NOTE: Showings for the house are being scheduled between July 19-22, 2021. All offers on the iconic home will be reviewed July 23, 2021. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/july/billy-grahams-1940s-north-carolina-cottage-is-for-sale