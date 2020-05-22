Search
Safer At Home: NC moves into Phase 2 Friday at 5pm

May 22, 2020

Phase 2 lifts the Stay At Home order moving into a Safer At Home recommendation, especially for people at high risk for serious illness.

North Carolina Moves to ‘modest’  Phase 2 which begins Friday, May 22 at 5 pm for 5 weeks – until at least June 26, 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions for Executive Order No. 141 

https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/Phase-2-FAQ.pdf

 

Mass gathering limits in Phase 2 will be no more than 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors in most circumstances.    These limits apply to the following: event venues; conference centers; stadiums and sports arenas; amphitheaters; and groups at parks or beaches.

Some businesses will remain closed in Phase 2 including: bars; night clubs; gyms and indoor fitness facilities; indoor entertainment venues such as movie theaters, and bowling alleys.

Certain businesses will be open at limited capacity with other requirements and recommendations including: restaurants at 50% dine-in capacity with distancing and cleaning requirements; personal care businesses, including salons and barbers, at 50% capacity with distancing and cleaning requirements; pools at 50% capacity with distancing and cleaning requirements. Employees of personal care businesses will be required to wear face coverings.

Childcare facilities, day camps and overnight camps will be open with enhanced cleaning and screening requirements. Retail businesses allowed to open in Phase 1 at 50% capacity will continue at that level.

Public health recommendations are provided for worship services to practice enhanced social distancing and other cleaning and hygiene practices.

(From FAQ) Are houses of worship allowed to hold services in Phase 2?
The mass gathering limit and other requirements of this Executive Order do not apply to
worship, religious, and spiritual gatherings, funeral ceremonies, wedding ceremonies, and other
activities constituting the exercise of First Amendment rights. Individuals are encouraged to
follow the Three Ws to reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19.



The Safer At Home Phase 2 runs through at least Friday, June 26.

 

Read NC DHHS guidance for various sectors.

*Read Frequently Asked Questions about Phase 2.

View the graphs and slides from the Phase 2 press conference.

Phase 2 Gov Roy Cooper…

https://governor.nc.gov/news/key-indicators-remain-stable-north-carolina-moves-safer-home-phase-2

*Guidance can be accessed at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/guidance.

 

 

