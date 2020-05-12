Where to safely worship during a pandemic?

Worship services “shall take place outdoors unless impossible” according to Gov Cooper’s latest Executive Order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

State legislators as well as sheriffs are requesting clarification from Gov. Cooper of his executive order that limits how religious services can ‘gather’ under his current stay-at-home rules for COVID-19. The governor’s order said the permitted worship services “shall take place outdoors unless impossible.”

While 18 Republican state senators wrote the Democratic governor thanking him for allowing worship services to proceed, they said faith leaders were worried about what “impossible” meant. Outdoor services could be impossible due to bad weather, the lack of suitable outdoor space or potential damage to equipment, they said.

Dr Mandy Cohen – NC Health and Human Services Secretary – said on Monday that state lawyers and others are taking a second look at the language designed to provide an exception to the continued ban on mass gatherings of more than 10 people.

Restaurants and churches are at a higher risk of spreading the virus when people are indoors and sitting down.

“We don’t want to interrupt anyone’s ability to worship, to pray, but we want to keep folks safe,” Cohen told reporters. “That’s why we’re trying to find this middle ground.”

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/nc-church-service-restriction-being-reviewed-after-word-impossible-causes-confusion-states-heath-chief-says/