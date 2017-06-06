‘Safe Sitter’ courses (BestHealth)

Baby sitting or kid sitting over the summer?

The Safe Sitter program, for youths 11 to 13 years old, teaches basic first aid skills including how to recognize when they may need to call 911 for serious cuts or burns, how to deal with a choking child and basic CPR are part of the medical emergency instruction.

Several ‘Safe Sitter’ courses are being offered through BestHealth, the community wellness outreach program of Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Key: The best way to prevent injuries is for sitters to never take their eyes off the children.

Indoor and outdoor safety, such as avoiding swimming pools, are also discussed. In this era of social media, sitters are instructed to never share photos and information online about their work and clients.

For those who are babysitting as a job, the youths are advised how to screen potential employers and how to set fees.

June 14 at Wake Forest Baptist Health-Lexington Medical

June 15 at Wake Forest Baptist Health-Davie Medical Center in Bermuda Run.

Both classes are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*The cost is $45 per student for the one-day class that includes a Safe Sitter handbook and babysitter kit.

Students should bring a healthy bag lunch; drinks and snacks will be provided. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling (336) 713-BEST (2378).

https://goo.gl/Y8hJQb