‘Safe Sitter’ courses (BestHealth)

Verne HillJun 06, 2017

Baby sitting or kid sitting over the summer?

The Safe Sitter program, for youths 11 to 13 years old, teaches basic first aid skills including how to recognize when they may need to call 911 for serious cuts or burns, how to deal with a choking child and basic CPR are part of the medical emergency instruction.

Several ‘Safe Sitter’ courses are being offered through BestHealth, the community wellness outreach program of Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Key: The best way to prevent injuries is for sitters to never take their eyes off the children.

Indoor and outdoor safety, such as avoiding swimming pools, are also discussed. In this era of social media, sitters are instructed to never share photos and information online about their work and clients.

For those who are babysitting as a job, the youths are advised how to screen potential employers and how to set fees.

June 14 at Wake Forest Baptist Health-Lexington Medical

June 15 at Wake Forest Baptist Health-Davie Medical Center in Bermuda Run.

Both classes are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*The cost is $45 per student for the one-day class that includes a Safe Sitter handbook and babysitter kit.

Students should bring a healthy bag lunch; drinks and snacks will be provided. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling (336) 713-BEST (2378).

https://goo.gl/Y8hJQb

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostTECH Talk: iPhones to block texts while driving?
