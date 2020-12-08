Search
It’s Safe Harbor Day. States making their election results official.

Verne HillDec 08, 2020

Presidential elections are not finalized in November.

It’s Safe Harbor Day?  Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met a deadline in federal law that essentially means Congress has to accept the Electoral votes that will be cast next week (Dec 14) and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6.

It’s called the safe harbor provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can lock in its Electoral votes by finishing up certification of the results which this year is – today, DEC 08.

By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden and 232 to President Donald Trump.

The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote.

In 2020, that date is next Monday, Dec. 14. But Congress also set another deadline, six days before electors meet, to insulate state results from being challenged in Congress.

By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden and 232 to President Donald Trump.

“What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia.

https://myfox8.com/news/safe-harbor-law-locks-congress-into-accepting-bidens-win-today/

Election Day to Safe Harbor Day- The process explained.

https://www.npr.org/2020/12/08/942288226/bidens-victory-cemented-as-states-reach-deadline-for-certifying-vote-tallies

 

 

Verne Hill

