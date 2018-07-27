Sad News: Dr. Tony Evans’ niece has died

Wynter Evans Pitts passed suddenly Tuesday night. Wynter was only 38 years old.
Wynter (Dr. Tony Evans’ niece) was the founder of a ministry called “For Girls Like You” as well as a magazine by the same name. There are reports that Wynter died from a massive heart attack (?).
Please continue to pray for her family during this difficult time. http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/july/dr-tony-evans-posts-news-of-shocking-death-of-niece-wynter-evans-pitts
