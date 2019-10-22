Sad News: Carter Bros location closing?

After thinking it over for months, owner Tim Carter said he made the difficult decision to accept an offer to purchase the restaurant property, rather than undertake costly renovations. The buyer plans to convert the property into an urgent-care medical facility.

The Carter Brothers restaurant location on North Main Street in High Point will close for good this Saturday (Oct 26) according to the High Point Enterprise.

Good News: The other Carter Brothers location on Samet Drive will remain open. (Samet location is off Hwy 68 / or Eastchester near west Wendover)

Carter said a lot of his employees from the N. Main Street location will work at his other restaurant. Those who don’t and who have enough longevity with the business will receive severance and profit-sharing revenue.

“Most restaurants don’t have profit sharing; I do,” Tim said. “These employees have been the backbone of my business. They are incredible people.” https://hpenews.com/news/11802/carter-bros-to-close-n-main-location/