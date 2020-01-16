Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog S@5:“Every Life Matters: The Truth about Down Syndrome”

S@5:“Every Life Matters: The Truth about Down Syndrome”

Verne HillJan 16, 2020Comments Off on S@5:“Every Life Matters: The Truth about Down Syndrome”

Like

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (January 19, 2020)

People with Down syndrome are too often considered expendable.
In certain countries, government policy is to abort all babies with the genetic markers. In the process, the world is robbed of people who most joyfully and kindly shine brightest among us.

In this radio special, Life Issues’ President Brad Mattes interviews Shauna Amick, whose daughter, Sarah, is the joy of her life.  Brad also speaks with Katie Shaw, who has the condition, but has successfully lobbied to pass legislation protecting those with ‘differing abilities’.

Three take-aways from the program…
Every life is a gift.

Trust that God can make wonderful people and wonderful babies.
Respect every human life that God has made.
www.lifeissues.org/

National Sanctity of Human Life Day is celebrated on January 22, 2020…the date of the Supreme Court decision (Roe v Wade) on January 22, 1973, that legalized abortion in the US.

National March for Life 2020
Friday, January 24 @ noon
Location: The National Mall in Washington, DC
Theme: “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman”
marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

Thousands of pro-life supporters will gather at the 47th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. on January 24
to show support for the sanctity of life and the protection of the pre-born. “We Are Messengers” will be leading worship during the pre-rally concert before the March for Life Rally on January 24.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostFriday News, January 17, 2020
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Martin Luther King Day: Observances in the Triad

Verne HillJan 17, 2020

Business 40 Update for January 2020

Verne HillJan 17, 2020

Friday News, January 17, 2020

Verne HillJan 17, 2020

Community Events

Jan
1
Wed
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Computer Lab & even Overnight Volunteers. 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
Jan
5
Sun
all-day Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 5 – May 22 all-day
Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem) offers several support groups for women in crisis pregnancy situations (Now -May 2020) Such as: Post-Abortive Bible Study, Infertility, Miscarriage and others. Not Forgotten Ministries is devoted to ending abortion, mentoring[...]
Jan
15
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 15 – Feb 29 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Applesauce, Canned Salmon, Corn Muffin Mix, Jelly, Assorted Vegetables & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org[...]
Jan
18
Sat
2:00 pm Ladies Prayer & Praise Gathering @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Ladies Prayer & Praise Gathering @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Jan 18 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Kick-off the new year with prayer & praise with other ladies! Childcare Provided  /  For more info: (336) 996-7573
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes