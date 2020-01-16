S@5:“Every Life Matters: The Truth about Down Syndrome”

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (January 19, 2020)

People with Down syndrome are too often considered expendable.

In certain countries, government policy is to abort all babies with the genetic markers. In the process, the world is robbed of people who most joyfully and kindly shine brightest among us.

In this radio special, Life Issues’ President Brad Mattes interviews Shauna Amick, whose daughter, Sarah, is the joy of her life. Brad also speaks with Katie Shaw, who has the condition, but has successfully lobbied to pass legislation protecting those with ‘differing abilities’.

Three take-aways from the program…

Every life is a gift.

Trust that God can make wonderful people and wonderful babies.

Respect every human life that God has made.

www.lifeissues.org/

National Sanctity of Human Life Day is celebrated on January 22, 2020…the date of the Supreme Court decision (Roe v Wade) on January 22, 1973, that legalized abortion in the US.

National March for Life 2020

Friday, January 24 @ noon

Location: The National Mall in Washington, DC

Theme: “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman”

marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

Thousands of pro-life supporters will gather at the 47th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. on January 24

to show support for the sanctity of life and the protection of the pre-born. “We Are Messengers” will be leading worship during the pre-rally concert before the March for Life Rally on January 24.