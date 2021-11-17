S@5: Yves Dushime, OCC shoebox recipient

Wally and Verne chat with Yves Dushime, a shoebox recipient through Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse.

The Power of a Simple shoebox Gift. Listen now…

Yves Dushime (eve due-SHIM-mee) received a ‘shoebox’ gift at age 11 while he and his family were living in a refugee camp in the west African nation of Togo. And that simple shoebox gift changed his life – eternally – forever.

*Eve’s family had to flee Rwanda to refugee camps in west African nations of Congo, then Togo. A simple message on a sticky note…

“God Loves You.

Jesus Loves You.

I Love You…”

Hope has a name – his name is Jesus!

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child continues through this Monday, Nov 22, 2021

www.samaritanspurse.org

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (NOV 21, 2021)