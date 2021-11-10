S@5: Year End Tax Prep with Keith Hiatt

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (NOV 14, 2021)
Year End Tax Preparation.
Think of it as a ‘financial check-up’!
Keith Hiatt (‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro) shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show). Bottom line: Get your house in ‘financial’ order! Start your year-end rough estimate of your taxes and financial situation now to help avoid surprises and identify actions to take before the ‘new’ year.
http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php
Phone: 336-292-6872 / https://www.irs.gov/
Plus…
Operation Christmas Child – 2021 Montage from OCC.
