S@5: Wycliffe Associates reaching the deaf community thru ‘Symbolic Universal Notation’

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (January 30, 2022)

Wally and Verne learn more about Wycliffe Associates’ ‘Symbolic Universal Notation’ (or SUN) Project from program coordinator Stacy Shawiak.

Fact: There are over 90 million ‘deaf or deaf/blind’ individuals globally, making them the largest un-reached people group on the planet.

Symbolic Universal Notation or (SUN) is a written, concept-based language created by Wycliffe Associates (Bible Translators) using around 90 symbols. Deaf and deaf/blind individuals, regardless of where they live in the world, can be taught in a few weeks. BTW: It takes (on average) 9 years to learn Braille.

Of the 70 million people in the world who are born deaf, an estimated 80% are considered ‘illiterate’ (or cannot communicate in their local sign language). Imagine their difficulty in gaining access to God’s word.

https://resources.wycliffeassociates.org/opportunities/symbolic-universal-notation-sun-prayer-framework/

https://bibleineverylanguage.org/processes/sun/