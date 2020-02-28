S@5: Where in the world is Frank Mickens?

March 01, 2020 -Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ
Verne (WBFJ radio) connects with Frank Mickens, former News2 WFMY TV News Anchor.
Listen now…
Frank Mickens called the Triad ‘home’ for over 13 years. Back in 2016, Frank along with his wife and 3 kids moved to Indy to accept a morning TV news anchor position.
On January 02, 2020, Mickens left the News Desk in what he is calling a “leap of Faith” – totally relying on the Lord for his next ‘adventure’. A new online ministry called “Faith-Feed.com” which launches “Leap Day”, February 29!
