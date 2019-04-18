Search
S@5: Winston Salem Street School

Verne HillApr 18, 2019Comments Off on S@5: Winston Salem Street School

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (April 21, 2019)

Verne and Wally chat with Mike Foster – Executive Director, of the Winston Salem Street School

“A Road to Hope” –  providing at-risk high school students in the Forsyth County area a quality education.

MISSION: The Winston-Salem Street School is dedicated to the belief that a quality education is the most effective means of transforming the disenfranchised youth of our society into productive citizens.    www.wsstreetschool.com/

 

EVENT:   ‘Feet for the Street 5K’ 

Fundraising event benefiting the Winston-Salem Street School

Location: Salem Lake trail

Saturday, April 27, 2019     (9am til noon)

*WBFJ will provide the music (and mic)

Custom designed t-shirts, refreshments, and awards for overall and age group winners will be provided for participants.

Purpose – to raise awareness and much needed financial support for the Winston-Salem Street School, a private, nonprofit alternative educational option for at-risk high school students in the Forsyth County area.   This race takes place on the beautiful Winston-Salem Greenway / Salem Lake trail, starting and ending on the trail, directly beside the playground, restroom area, just as you enter the lake. This relatively flat course has one hill near the turnaround point but is fun for all participants, from experienced runners to walkers looking to support Street School programs.  For more information on the Winston-Salem Street School, please visit: www.wsstreetschool.org.

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
