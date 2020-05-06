S@5: Winston-Salem Street School

May 10, 2020

Mike Foster, Executive Director with the Winston-Salem Street School, shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about the mission and passion of stepping at risk teens toward a “second chance”.

Listen now…

“A Road to Hope”

The Winston Salem Street School is a private alternative faith-based high school serving the at-risk youth of the Greater Winston Salem area. Over the past 16 years, the WS Street School has had over 200 students to graduate with their diploma. Student / teacher ratio is no more than 10:1. They use a holistic approach of education, strengthening students academically, socially, physically and spiritually.The Winston-Salem Street School is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for May 2020

www.wsstreetschool.org / (336) 721-1110

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 10, 2020)

Weekly Public Affairs Program