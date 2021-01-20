S@5: ‘Widowed in a Heartbeat’ by Sylvia Walters Drake

Are you widowed?

Do you often feel that your life is more difficult, chaotic, pointless – with the loss of your spouse? You are NOT alone…

Sylvia Walters Drake has compiled her experience into a new book titled ‘Widowed in a Heartbeat – A journey of Grief and Survival’

On February 3, 2017. Sylvia’s life changed forever…

Sylvia lost the love of her life, her husband Gary – suddenly – to an unexpected heart attack after thirty-three years of marriage.

Sylvia shares with Verne (Host of Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ) about her passion to help others improve their personal lives as they work through grief. Listen now…

BIO: Sylvia Walters Drake is a native of North Carolina. She is an author, speaker, and communication coach. Most recently, Sylvia has been training the next generation as a college professor at DCCC (now known as Davidson-Davie Community College).

Some of the challenges that Sylvia covers…

Difficulty finding the strength to do anything

Muddled thinking

Fatigue at pretending you are okay when you’re not

Crazy things you do

Disappointment with others who are unable to support you the way you need

The ‘Tomorrow Plan’ – taking baby steps to help get you going through your days. Bottom Line: You are not alone…

‘Widowed in a Heartbeat’ by Sylvia Walters Drake

Details at www.widowedinaheartbeat.com

*As heard on January 24, 2021.

Sunday @ 5 is a Public Affairs Program on WBFJ, hosted by Verne Hill