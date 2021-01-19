S@5: ‘Widowed in a Heartbeat -A journey of Grief and Survival’

S@5: January 24, 2021
Are you widowed? Do you often feel that your life is more difficult, chaotic, pointless – with the loss of your spouse?
You are NOT alone…
‘Widowed in a Heartbeat – A journey of Grief and Survival’ by Sylvia Walters Drake
February 3, 2017. Sylvia’s life changed forever…
Sylvia lost the love of her life, her husband Gary – suddenly – to an unexpected heart attack after thirty-three years of marriage.
Sylvia is passionate about helping others improve their personal lives as they work through grief.
Sylvia Walters Drake
(Bio) Sylvia is a native of North Carolina. She is an author, speaker, and communication coach. Most recently, Sylvia has been training the next generation as a college professor at DCCC (now known as Davidson-Davie Community College). She is passionate about helping others improve their personal lives as they work through grief.
Some of the challenges that Sylvia covers include…
Difficulty finding the strength to do anything
Muddled thinking
Fatigue at pretending you are okay when you’re not
Crazy things you do
Disappointment with others who are unable to support you the way you need
The ‘Tomorrow Plan’ – taking baby steps to help get you going through your days.
Bottom Line: You are not alone…
‘Widowed in a Heartbeat’ www.widowedinaheartbeat.com
*As heard on SUN@5 on January 24, 2021.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Promise Keepers Virtual Men’s Marriage Summit Jan 23 - January 19, 2021
- Alpha Pregnancy Support with Bonnie Laney - January 19, 2021
- Traffic Alerts - January 19, 2021