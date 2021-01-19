S@5: ‘Widowed in a Heartbeat -A journey of Grief and Survival’

S@5: January 24, 2021

Are you widowed? Do you often feel that your life is more difficult, chaotic, pointless – with the loss of your spouse?

You are NOT alone…

‘Widowed in a Heartbeat – A journey of Grief and Survival’ by Sylvia Walters Drake

February 3, 2017. Sylvia’s life changed forever…

Sylvia lost the love of her life, her husband Gary – suddenly – to an unexpected heart attack after thirty-three years of marriage.

Sylvia is passionate about helping others improve their personal lives as they work through grief.

Sylvia Walters Drake

(Bio) Sylvia is a native of North Carolina. She is an author, speaker, and communication coach. Most recently, Sylvia has been training the next generation as a college professor at DCCC (now known as Davidson-Davie Community College). She is passionate about helping others improve their personal lives as they work through grief.

Some of the challenges that Sylvia covers include…

Difficulty finding the strength to do anything

Muddled thinking

Fatigue at pretending you are okay when you’re not

Crazy things you do

Disappointment with others who are unable to support you the way you need

The ‘Tomorrow Plan’ – taking baby steps to help get you going through your days.

Bottom Line: You are not alone…

