S@5: WF Baptist’s Air Care celebrates 35 years

Verne HillJul 14, 2021Comments Off on S@5: WF Baptist’s Air Care celebrates 35 years

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 18, 2021)

Verne and wally chat with Billy Haynes, Program manager for Wake Forest Baptist’s Air Care

Wake Forest Baptist’s Air Care – the air ambulance program of Wake Forest Baptist Health – is celebrating 35 years of treating and transporting critically ill and injured patients.

Since it’s first flight in May 1986, WFB Air Care has grown -from one helicopter to three helicopters and also includes four critical care ground ambulances that transport individuals across North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Air Care responds to calls from first responders and hospitals 24/7.

FYI: The Air Care helicopter is in the air within 10 minutes of receiving a call.  Learn more: https://www.retirementresourceguide.com/2021/05/11/wake-forest-baptist-aircare/

 

PLUS…

‘I AM SECOND’ with Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton

Retired figure skating champion and Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton reveals that a brain tumor can be a BLESSING?

“I’ve never been more content, and I’ve never been more in love, and I’ve never been more at peace than I am in my faith (in Jesus).” Finding growth and grace in difficulty, reaching for hope in the face of the impossible. https://www.iamsecond.com/film/scott-hamilton/

BTW: The Olympic Games in Tokyo begin Friday, July 23, through Sunday, August 8, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

