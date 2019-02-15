Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog S@5 weekly public affairs program on WBFJ

S@5 weekly public affairs program on WBFJ

Verne HillFeb 15, 2019Comments Off on S@5 weekly public affairs program on WBFJ

Like

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (FEB 17, 2019)

 

Anita Prendergast, CEO of Novant Health Rehabilitation Hospital

 

Novant Health Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health is a freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 2475 Hillcrest Center Circle.

The new inpatient rehabilitation hospital, which began serving patients last October, has 68 private patient rooms including one bariatric isolation room, two additional bariatric rooms and a dialysis suite for patients needing dialysis treatment during their stay. Also included will be a spacious therapy gym, courtyard, dining and dayroom areas.

For more information: call 336-754-3500   https://www.clemmonscourier.net/2018/10/04/novant-health-rehabilitation-hospital-holds-ribbon-cutting-and-grand-opening/

 

 

 

Ali with the ‘Rend Collective’, a Northern Ireland worship band

Learn more about Rend Collective’s unique sound, keeping Christ focused in a selfie world and new music explained and expanded by the band.

https://rendcollective.com/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostFriday News, February 15, 2019 
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Expiration date: Nothing lasts forever…

Verne HillFeb 15, 2019

TIPS: Keeping flowers ‘fresher, longer’…

Verne HillFeb 15, 2019

IRS: Brace yourself for a lower tax refund (if any) this filing season?

Verne HillFeb 15, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
20
Sun
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Jan 20 – Feb 28 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 28, 2019 Everyone who drops[...]
Jan
27
Sun
8:45 am Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 27 @ 8:45 am – Mar 31 @ 10:45 am
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 https://www.daveramsey.com/fpu#in-progress=0&center=36.105232,-80.204244 336.996.7388
Feb
6
Wed
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 6 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 3 @ 8:30 pm
Financial Peace University is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Maker.” $129.00 http://www.camelcitychurch.com/financial-peace-university/ 336.406.9955  
Feb
13
Wed
all-day Next Step Ministries is Hiring!! @ Next Step Ministries (Kernersville)
Next Step Ministries is Hiring!! @ Next Step Ministries (Kernersville)
Feb 13 – Mar 31 all-day
Next Step Ministries of Kernersville is in need of a Residential Advocate for their Safe House! The job requires experience in the Human Service field and Bi-Lingual is preferred, but not required. For more details:[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes