S@5 weekly public affairs program on WBFJ

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (FEB 17, 2019)

Anita Prendergast, CEO of Novant Health Rehabilitation Hospital

Novant Health Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health is a freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 2475 Hillcrest Center Circle.

The new inpatient rehabilitation hospital, which began serving patients last October, has 68 private patient rooms including one bariatric isolation room, two additional bariatric rooms and a dialysis suite for patients needing dialysis treatment during their stay. Also included will be a spacious therapy gym, courtyard, dining and dayroom areas.

For more information: call 336-754-3500 https://www.clemmonscourier.net/2018/10/04/novant-health-rehabilitation-hospital-holds-ribbon-cutting-and-grand-opening/

Ali with the ‘Rend Collective’, a Northern Ireland worship band

Learn more about Rend Collective’s unique sound, keeping Christ focused in a selfie world and new music explained and expanded by the band.

https://rendcollective.com/