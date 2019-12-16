S@5: WBFJ Christmas Blessings – Revisited

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (DEC 22, 2019)
The WBFJ Christmas Blessings – Revisited
Four unique stories – filled with pain and perseverance
Hurt and healing… Unforeseen struggles and hardship…
Personal testimonies filled with sadness and joy.
Yet, all needing the assurance that Jesus loves them,
Friends and family love them and that God is still working
for His good in their lives.
Join us as we ‘revisit’ our WBFJ Christmas Blessings…
