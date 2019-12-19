Search
S@5: WBFJ Christmas Blessings 2019

Verne HillDec 19, 2019

Thanks to YOU, numerous families were nominated for the WBFJ Christmas Blessing. Over the next few minutes, we will highlight (4) unique stories filled with –

Pain and perseverance…

Hurt and healing…

Unforeseen struggles and hardship…

Personal testimonies filled with sadness, and joy.

Yet, all receiving the assurance that Jesus loves them,

That He will never leave them or forsake them…

Friends and family are forever praying and encouraging them

…God is still working for His good in their lives.

God’s provision (His daily Manna) will carry them through every situation.

Listen now…

This year’s WBFJ Christmas Blessings included…

Jennifer Nichols

Misty Collins

Amy Wells

Kyle Randall & Charli

 

Jennifer Nichols was nominated by Heather Torrey

 

Heather has worked with Jennifer for years blessing others, this year she felt Jennifer needed a Christmas Blessing

Jennifer has Stage 4 lymphedema https://lymphaticnetwork.org/news-events/kathy-bates-talks-about-her-lymphedema-experience-and-activism

Jennifer worked two jobs until she was no longer able to walk.  She lived for a while without a diagnosis.  Everyone thought it was a weight problem.

She has 100 lbs of fluid that she carries around.  She has become a prisoner in her own body, with no help for her diagnosis.  The only mode of

travel is by an ambulance to get to doctors appt.   She needs a medical miracle.

Jennifer’s son and wife have moved in with her to help care for her and her seventeen year old son.

Please pray for this sweet lady!!!!!!

 

Misty Collins was nominated by Beverly MacCollum

 

Misty is a 37 year old mother of two.  Her husband Bobby, died in September from non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver, leaving Breanna 15 and Addison 13.

He fought a long hard battle for 5 years.  The family is devastated, but with hope.  Not sure how they will make ends meet, but knows that the Lord will provide.

Beautiful family that needed Jesus to show up with hands and feet.

Please pray for this sweet family.

 

Amy Wells was nominated by Nanette Perry and several other friends.

 

Amy is a part time preschool teacher at Calvary Day School.

Amy and her three children, Chris 16, Aiden 13 & Autumn 6 were left by her husband a year ago on a snowy night.

He took his life and was found three days later.

It has been devastating for this family!  She knows and loves Jesus and holds to Him tightly.

They struggle financially so the money was a blessing to them.

Please pray for the sweet family!!!

 

 

Kyle Randall & Charli were nominated by Jason Cibelli

 

Kyle 28 and his 4 year old daughter Charli was devasted recently by the death of his 27 year bride expecting their 2nd child.

This family has all the world can offer but without the mom they have nothing.  Kyle said his hope was Katie.

Katie died from natural causes, very unexpectedly.

This family needs Jesus desperately!!!!!!!  Each family member is devastated.   They are all suffering, grieving!!  It will be a very difficult Christmas!

Please pray for this family!!

 

We thank God for all those that played Plinko and bought Dixie Classic Fair t-shirts!!! We are thankful for the  ministry partnership with Frank & Cindy Miller & Samantha Ingalls, Computer Solutions for You

 

We thank God that we, as your local family station WBFJ, have the opportunity to walk alongside of these families and yours,  being the love and Jesus today and every day!!!

 

