S@5 on WBFJ (April 18, 2021)

This week on Sunday @ 5, a public affairs program on WBFJ
(April 18, 2021)..
Joel McIver with Senior Services of Forsyth County
“Delivering ‘hot meals and warm smiles’ to area senior citizens”
Senior Services of Forsyth County will resume hot meal deliveries on May 3. And they need volunteers!!!
Want to volunteer? Call 336-725-0907 or visit www.seniorservicesinc.org
PLUS…
‘SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry’
Pastor Chris Thore and Cathleen Thore Jones
SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry is a unique ministry opportunity that places energetic Christian (college-age) adults in secular campgrounds to work for the summer. Paid positions are available across the country at different KOA (Kampgrounds of America) properties across the US.
Website: www.summershine.us
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
