S@5: The Vaping Crisis w/ Dr PJ Miller

OCT 06, 2019 – Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ

Topic: The Vaping Crisis

*Verne and Wally talk with Dr PJ Miller, assistant professor of critical care medicine, Wake Forest Baptist Health

https://ssl.adam.com/content.aspx?productId=117&isArticleLink=false&pid=60&gid=000761&site=wakehealthse3.adam.com&login=WAKE5462

The FDA as well as the Surgeon General are calling ‘teen vaping’ an epidemic…

ALERT: Not much is known yet about the benefits and risks of these products.

Electronic cigarettes (or e-cigarettes) allow the user to inhale a vapor that may contain nicotine as well as other flavors and chemicals.

USA TODAY: Vaping products, one of the fastest-growing segments of the legal cannabis industry, have taken a hit as public health experts scramble to determine what’s causing a mysterious and sometimes fatal lung disease among people who use e-cigarettes

Americans strongly support making vaping companies list all ingredients and health risks on product labels and barring teens from purchasing the electronic nicotine-delivery devices, according to a new USA TODAY survey.

*But 59% surveyed agree banning vaping will drive more consumers to the unregulated black market, the poll said. Read more

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/10/02/americans-strongly-support-teen-vaping-ban-poll-says/3826575002/