Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog S@5: Operation Christmas Child connects families from Lexington and India

S@5: Operation Christmas Child connects families from Lexington and India

Verne HillNov 22, 2019Comments Off on S@5: Operation Christmas Child connects families from Lexington and India

Like

The Power of a Simple Shoebox Gift

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Nov 24, 2019)

Two separate families – the Deal family from Lexington and the Rex family from Bangalore, India – brought together by Operation Christmas Child – a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse.

Replay of Verne’s interview with these two special families, recorded back in April 2015, while the Rex family (from India) was visiting their ‘host’ family (William and Judy Deal) in Lexington.
www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/op…istmas-child/

Listen now…

also…

Our ‘Job Coach’ Randy Wooden, the Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill in Winston-Salem, shares more about keeping up your job search during the Holidays.

The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building off University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem (336) 464-0516 www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org

Check out Randy’s articles www.goodwill.org/author/randy-wooden/     Reminder: LinkedIn event every Thursday from 9 to noon…

Listen now…

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Giving Gripes: Dan Cathy sets the record straight

Verne HillNov 22, 2019

Navigating awkward political conversations

Verne HillNov 22, 2019

PEW: Married people happier, healthier…

Verne HillNov 22, 2019

Community Events

Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Nov
1
Fri
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 20 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Orders taken until Dec 20, 2019 Crisis Control Ministry’s mission is to[...]
Nov
14
Thu
all-day Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Nov 14 – Dec 24 all-day
The local Salvation Army is in need of “bell ringers” for volunteer positions at the Red Kettle this holiday season! For more info: 336.481.7324  /  laura.gobble@uss.salvationarmy.org http://www.registertoring.com    
Nov
15
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 15 2019 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2020 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
22
Fri
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2019
Operation Christmas Child 2019
Nov 22 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes