S@5: Operation Christmas Child connects families from Lexington and India

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Nov 24, 2019)

Two separate families – the Deal family from Lexington and the Rex family from Bangalore, India – brought together by Operation Christmas Child – a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse.

Replay of Verne’s interview with these two special families, recorded back in April 2015, while the Rex family (from India) was visiting their ‘host’ family (William and Judy Deal) in Lexington.

Our ‘Job Coach’ Randy Wooden, the Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill in Winston-Salem, shares more about keeping up your job search during the Holidays.

The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building off University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem (336) 464-0516 www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org

Check out Randy’s articles www.goodwill.org/author/randy-wooden/ Reminder: LinkedIn event every Thursday from 9 to noon…

