S@5: Triad Dream Center

Verne chats with Chris Leab, Executive Director of the Triad Dream Center. Serving those in need in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County

Current programs and services offered by Triad Dream Center include…

Care & Share Food Pantry

Providing food assistance to families in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

*Tuesdays + Thursdays = 9 – noon … Wedne4sdays = 4 – 6pm (ID with proof of address)

TDC currently serves over 700 families in Forsyth County, while distributing nearly 50,000 pounds of food monthly.

Re:dress Clothing Boutique

Available the first and third Saturday of each month.

Please call ahead for any restrictions or changes (because of the pandemic…)

FYI: No donations are accepted currently!

Outreach Alliance for Babies

TDC works with several agencies including WFBH, providing ‘goodi3e bags’ for the moms of newborns.

Family Life Christian Counseling Center

Offers a faith-based approach to healing and restoration through the inspired and uncompromised Word of God.

Trained help with conquering addiction, transformational mental health and relationship counseling.

