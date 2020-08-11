S@5: Triad Dream Center

Verne chats with Chris Leab, Executive Director of the Triad Dream Center. Serving those in need in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County
Triad Dream Center is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (August 2020)
Current programs and services offered by Triad Dream Center include…
Care & Share Food Pantry
Providing food assistance to families in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
*Tuesdays + Thursdays = 9 – noon … Wedne4sdays = 4 – 6pm (ID with proof of address)
TDC currently serves over 700 families in Forsyth County, while distributing nearly 50,000 pounds of food monthly.
Re:dress Clothing Boutique
Available the first and third Saturday of each month.
Please call ahead for any restrictions or changes (because of the pandemic…)
FYI: No donations are accepted currently!
Outreach Alliance for Babies
TDC works with several agencies including WFBH, providing ‘goodi3e bags’ for the moms of newborns.
Family Life Christian Counseling Center
Offers a faith-based approach to healing and restoration through the inspired and uncompromised Word of God.
Trained help with conquering addiction, transformational mental health and relationship counseling.
