S@5: Sunnyside Ministry

“Following Christ by Empowering Others”
David Holston, Director of Sunnyside Ministry, talks with Verne (WBFJ) about navigating a pandemic while meeting the needs of others. Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Jan 10, 2021)
Sunnyside Ministry is a non-profit, faith-based Crisis Intervention (ministry) serving those in need in southern Forsyth and northern Davidson Counties in North Carolina. Sunnyside Ministry is a operated by the Moravian Church in America, Southern Province.
http://sunnysideministry.org/ Phone: 336-724-7558
Sunnyside Ministry is now accepting winter clothing, warm shoes, and coats.
Needs: #1 current food need is ‘cereal’ and breakfast foods.
Any non-perishable food items will be accepted.
Most of their donated food items come from ‘food drives’.
Household items such as blankets, sheets, and kitchen items are needed.
Quote: “Our doors were closed during the pandemic, but we never stopped serving those in need!’ Food and clothing distribution went from inside to outside.
*Donations are accepted 9 – 4pm daily.
*Distribution of goods happens outside from 9-11 and 1-3pm daily.
“Let your hope keep you joyful, be patient in your troubles, and pray at all times.” Romans 12:12
Sunnyside ministry is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for January 2021
