S@5: Stuff the Bus 2020

“Stuff the Bus 2020”
Collecting donated school supplies, benefitting the kids
through the local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club and Center of Hope family shelter. August 3 – 9, 2020.
Verne chats with Bob Campbell and Major Andrew Wiley
…with the Salvation Army of Winston-Salem
Listen now…
“Stuff the Bus” happening Monday, August 3rd through Sunday, August 9, 2020.
Drop-off donated school supplies at the Walmart on Peters Creek Parkway and in Kernersville,
and both locations of Five Below in Winston-Salem (Hanes Mall Blvd. and Hanes Mill Road)
Donate and shop online at www.SalvationArmyWS.org
Gift registries with Walmart and Amazon.
-Shop from home and your donation will be shipped directly to us!
Online donations will be ongoing at www.SalvationArmyWS.org
ITEMS NEEDED:
#2 pencils
glue sticks
erasers
boxes of tissues washable markers
book bag/back packs
hand sanitizer
3-ring binders
pencil boxes
colored pencils
highlighters
loose-leaf notebook paper pocket folders
rulers
As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 02, 2020)
