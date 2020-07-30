S@5: Stuff the Bus 2020

“Stuff the Bus 2020”

Collecting donated school supplies, benefitting the kids

through the local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club and Center of Hope family shelter. August 3 – 9, 2020.

Verne chats with Bob Campbell and Major Andrew Wiley

…with the Salvation Army of Winston-Salem

“Stuff the Bus” happening Monday, August 3rd through Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Drop-off donated school supplies at the Walmart on Peters Creek Parkway and in Kernersville,

and both locations of Five Below in Winston-Salem (Hanes Mall Blvd. and Hanes Mill Road)

Donate and shop online at www.SalvationArmyWS.org

Gift registries with Walmart and Amazon.

-Shop from home and your donation will be shipped directly to us!

Online donations will be ongoing at www.SalvationArmyWS.org

ITEMS NEEDED:

#2 pencils

glue sticks

erasers

boxes of tissues washable markers

book bag/back packs

hand sanitizer

3-ring binders

pencil boxes

colored pencils

highlighters

loose-leaf notebook paper pocket folders

rulers

