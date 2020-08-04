S@5: “Strength for the Cancer Journey” Debbie Barr

“Cancer is a journey no one wants to take,

but no one ever has to walk that road alone”

Debbie Barr shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ) about her new devotional “Strength for the Cancer Journey – 30 days of inspiration, encouragement and comfort.” (Moody Publishers)

Debbie Barr interviewed 8 individuals for this book. They live in the Winston-Salem area. All are strong Christ followers. All at different stages of their own cancer journey.

BIO: Debbie Barr is the author/co-author of six books and numerous magazine articles.

www.debbiebarr.com/

Here’s the link: www.amazon.com/dp/0802419542/ref…p_U_GW8UEbZ0NJPVE

During the interview, Debbie will expand on…

Commonalities in the Cancer journey.

Fact: You will not be the same on the ‘other side’.

Dealing with FEAR.

Attitude of Gratitude.

The hardest part of the cancer journey.

Allowing others to help you.

“Promoters vs Protectors”

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 09, 2020)