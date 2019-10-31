Search
S@5: "Strangled", a short film directed by Landon Grant

Verne Hill
Oct 31, 2019

Sunday @ 5 for November 03, 2019

Verne (WBFJ) chats with Landon Grant and Jeremy Gray about the short film, ‘STRANGLED’.  **Audio at the end of the page…

“Strangled”, a short film directed by Landon Grant
Jeremy Gray plays the main character (David Hedgecock)

“Strangled” is the true, local story of David Hedgecock.
A story of redemption and a life changed through Jesus Christ…

David Hedgecock, defined by his fears and mistakes, was willing to do anything just to be able to breathe under the crushing weight of his pain. When David’s crimes caught up to him, he decided he didn’t want to breathe any longer. However, the ‘judge’ wasn’t finished with him quite yet.

EVENT: World premiere of “Strangled”
November 20, 2019  /  6:30pm – 8:30pm
Location: Lexington Civic Center
Ticket Info at landongrantproductions.com/strangled/

BTW: Not only will you view the film for the first time along with the cast and crew, but you will get to hear about the making of the film and see behind the scenes footage.

Listen NOW:

