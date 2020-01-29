S@5: ‘A Storehouse for Jesus’

This week on Sunday @ 5 (February 02, 2020)
‘A Storehouse for Jesus’
“Helping those in need while reaching Davie County and surrounding communities with the Gospel of Jesus Christ”
Guests…
Debbie Crutchfield, Executive Director, ‘A Storehouse for Jesus’
Dr David Cline, Board President
Dr Cline also assists in the ministry’s Medical Clinic
WBFJ Ministry of the Month for February (2020)
http://www.astorehouseforjesus.org/
