S@5: Spring is in the ‘air’

This Week on Sunday @ 5 (March 17, 2019)

Spring officially arrives this Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 5:58pm

GUEST: Dr Carmen Robinson with w/ Clemmons Family Medicine / Novant Health

Topic: SEASONAL ALLERGIES: Prevention + Treatment Sneezing and itchy, watery eyes most likely point to an allergy, while feeling achy or feverish means you most likely have a cold. 3 things you need to know as we head into sneezing season… https://is.gd/voMiau

GUEST: Leslie Peck – Forsyth County Ag Agent

Tips on Spring landscaping including soil samples, proper pruning and healthy lawns.

Soil Testing kits are available at your county Cooperative Extension office. The kits are $4 per box right now. Starting in April, the soil testing kits are FREE through November. forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu 336-703-2850

Get your ‘green thumb on’ at the Spring Gardening Symposium – Next Saturday, March 23 from 1-6 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension office on Fairchild Drive in WS.

forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu 336-703-2850