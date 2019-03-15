Search
S@5: Spring is in the ‘air’

Verne HillMar 15, 2019

This Week on Sunday @ 5 (March 17, 2019)

Spring officially arrives this Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 5:58pm

GUEST: Dr Carmen Robinson with w/ Clemmons Family Medicine / Novant Health

Topic: SEASONAL ALLERGIES: Prevention + Treatment    Sneezing and itchy, watery eyes most likely point to an allergy, while feeling achy or feverish means you most likely have a cold.  3 things you need to know as we head into sneezing season… https://is.gd/voMiau

 

GUEST: Leslie Peck – Forsyth County Ag Agent

Tips on Spring landscaping including soil samples, proper pruning and healthy lawns.

Soil Testing kits are available at your county Cooperative Extension office.  The kits are $4 per box right now. Starting in April, the soil testing kits are FREE through November.    forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu    336-703-2850

 Get your ‘green thumb on’ at the Spring Gardening Symposium – Next Saturday, March 23 from 1-6 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension office on Fairchild Drive in WS.

  forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu    336-703-2850

 

 

 

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostWednesday Word
