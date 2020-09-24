S@5: September 27, 2020

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (SEPT 27, 2020)

Wally and Verne will chat with …

Bob Campbell and Major Andrew Wiley with the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem

“Rescue Christmas?” For the first time in 130 years, the Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign…early. Reason: To meet the increasing needs of more people due to the immense impact of COVID-19. www.SalvationArmyWS.org

What will “Rescue Christmas’ look like this season?

Adopt a digital kettle, a new socially distanced way to give back this holiday season.

Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 91999.

Donate physical gifts in bulk.

Love’s Army – Sustaining monthly gift of $25 per month.

Adopt additional Angels to give hope and joy to kids and families in need through The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay right here in the Winston-Salem area.

Red Kettles will be out in late November…

Visit SalvationArmyWS.org to donate or learn more…

PLUS…

Job Coach Randy Wooden

Director, Professional Center by Goodwill

Topic: “A Look Back at 60 Years”

Randy turns 60 this coming Sunday. What I have seen and how it can help viewers. Life’s a journey. Full of many chapters (including many jobs and careers). Randy will touch on three seasons of life…

The 20-something…

Mid-Lifer /career – are you doing what you thought you would be doing back when you were 20?

Seasoned workers – how many times have you changed careers?

Randy Wooden – Director, Professional Center by Goodwill Phone: 336.464.0516

www.goodwillprofessionalcenter.org

