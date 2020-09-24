Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog S@5: September 27, 2020

S@5: September 27, 2020

Verne HillSep 24, 2020Comments Off on S@5: September 27, 2020

Like

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (SEPT 27, 2020)

Wally and Verne will chat with …

 

Bob Campbell  and Major Andrew Wiley with the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem

 “Rescue Christmas?” For the first time in 130 years, the Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign…early.  Reason: To meet the increasing needs of more people due to the immense impact of COVID-19.  www.SalvationArmyWS.org

 What will “Rescue Christmas’ look like this season?

Adopt a digital kettle, a new socially distanced way to give back this holiday season.

Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 91999.

Donate physical gifts in bulk.

Love’s Army – Sustaining monthly gift of $25 per month.

Adopt additional Angels to give hope and joy to kids and families in need through The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay right here in the Winston-Salem area.

Red Kettles will be out in late November…

Visit SalvationArmyWS.org to donate or learn more…

 

PLUS…

 

Job Coach Randy Wooden
Director, Professional Center by Goodwill

Topic: “A Look Back at 60 Years”

Randy turns 60 this coming Sunday.  What I have seen and how it can help viewers.   Life’s a journey. Full of many chapters (including many jobs and careers).  Randy will touch on three seasons of life…

The 20-something…

Mid-Lifer /career – are you doing what you thought you  would be doing back when you were 20?

Seasoned workers – how many times have you changed careers?

 

Randy Wooden – Director, Professional Center by Goodwill Phone: 336.464.0516

www.goodwillprofessionalcenter.org

www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org

Goodwill stores are hiring!  Excellent pay and benefits, including medical coverage, paid time off, and sales incentives. Learn more and apply online at www.jobsatgoodwill.org.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Thursday News, September 24, 2020

Verne HillSep 24, 2020

Deaf Missions completes Bible translation

Verne HillSep 23, 2020

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerSep 23, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items & school supplies are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings in Need of I... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings in Need of I... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Several items are needed, such as… men’s and women’s underwear and shirts (sizes M-XL), also reading glasses of all prescriptions http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Also, with so many neighbors out of work, many of them are without health[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items (especially powdered milk) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes