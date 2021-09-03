S@5 for SEPT 5, 2021

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (SEPT 5, 2021)

Wally and Verne talk with Mike Weaver, (frontman) for the group Big Daddy Weave. Mike will share more about…

-Jay Weaver, his brother’s health condition and having to leave the band.

-biggest ‘take-away’ from 2020 / the pandemic

-the band’s latest single, “All Things New”.

-college football, pumpkin spice and favorite family FALL event

https://bigdaddyweave.com/

*Mike Weaver will be in Greensboro bringing the ‘worship’ for “Joytime 2021”. 2-day women’s event with Dr Joy Greene

September 17 + 18, 2021 at the Church on 68. http://www.joytime.org/joytime-2021/

Plus

The Kendrick Brothers’ (documentary) “SHOW ME THE FATHER” in theaters September 10, 2021. https://www.showmethefathermovie.com/

Verne and Wally learn more from Alex Kendrick. Writer, Speaker, Producer of Christian films including OVERCOMER, WAR ROOM, COURAGEOUS, FIREPROOF, FACING the GIANTS and FLYWHEEL.