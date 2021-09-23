S@5: Sept 26, 2021

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Sept 26, 2021)

Verne chats with Dr Howie Neufeld, Professor of Biology at App State in Boone better known as the “Fall Color Guy”.

Dr Neufeld will discuss the science behind the ‘turning of the leaves’. How elevation and the weather both effect the color of the leaves. And learn when the Fall color will ‘Peak’ in the northern mountains and Foothills. *Follow the Fall Color Guy on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/FallColorGuy/

*Listen for weekly Fall foliage reports from Professor Neufeld now through October each Friday morning on WBFJ!

PLUS…

Wally and Verne talk with singer, songwriter Andrew Ripp. Andrew will expand on being ‘thankful for his addiction to alcohol’. Overcoming panic attacks and navigating the pandemic. Andrew’s favorite Fair Food’ might surprise you.

https://www.andrewripp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/andrewripp

Andrew Ripp along with Baylor Wilson will be our special Grandstand artists at the Carolina Classic Fair on Wednesday, OCT 6th. https://carolinaclassicfair.com/event/tba-presented-by-wbj-fm/