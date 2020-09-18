S@5: SEPT 20, 2020

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (SEPT 20, 2020)

‘Sharing History and Faith through story”

Carla G. Harper

Verne and Wally chat with writer, speaker and publisher Carla G Harper. Listen now…

Carla will share more about growing up in the Triad. Leaving North Carolina and eventually coming ‘back home’. Carla is a prodigal, a ‘Truth-speaker’. She lovers to read. She’s a lover of history. Carla is also ‘worthy’ through her relationship with Jesus…

Carla’s 2016 novel “Worthy’ led to her latest project, “A Worthy Girl’s Guide to Life”, a devotional. www.carlagharper.com

*You can hear Carla G. Harpers daily “Worthy’ devotional on WBFJ radio.

Plus…

A Fall Foliage Update from Dr Howie Neufeld, Professor of Biology at App State in Boone – aka, the “Fall Color Guy”

Professor Neufeld will give his ‘prediction’ about the Fall color coming up… HOW does elevation play a role in the fall color? Professor, explain some of the ‘science’ behind the ‘turning’ of the leaves.

NOTE: Fall begins this Tuesday, September 22…

Follow the Fall Color Guy on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FallColorGuy/

This page shows fall foliage predictions and weekly updates on the status of fall color in the mountains of western North Carolina.