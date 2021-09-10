S@5 SEPT 12, 2021

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (SEPT 12, 2021)

Wally and Verne chat with Dr Joy Greene with ‘JoyTime Ministries’. Listen now…

Dr Joy Greene’s daily devotional can be heard on WBFJ weekdays at 5pm.

JoyTime 2021 (women’s event) on Friday + Saturday (SEPT 17 + 18, 2021) at The Church on 68 Greensboro, NC

Breakfast on Saturday morning. And of course, our delicious JoyTime Cupcakes. One ticket price covers both days!

Details and Ticket info: http://www.joytime.org/joytime-2021/

Come be encouraged with messages from Dr. Joy Greene and Ellen Vaughn. Plus, worship from Mike Weaver (Big Daddy Weave) and Anne Wilson

PLUS…

Kirk Walden

Kirk Walden has been fighting for the unborn for over 30 years.

Kirk is a writer, speaker and former Pregnancy Care Center Director. and author of ‘The Wall’.

Kirk gives encouraging insight In the recent ‘pro-life’ victory in Texas. Ultrasounds and getting ‘fathers’ involved are making a positive difference in the fight for life. Learn more about Kirk Walden: https://kirkwalden.com/about-kirk-walden/

Kirk Walden will be the special guest speaker at the upcoming Salem Pregnancy Care Center – Fundraising Dinner onTuesday evening ( September 21, 2021) 6-8pm at Bridger Field House (Winston-Salem). Ticket info: 336.760.3680 http://salempregnancy.org/benefitdinner/