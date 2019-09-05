Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog S@5: Sept 08, 2019

S@5: Sept 08, 2019

Verne HillSep 05, 2019Comments Off on S@5: Sept 08, 2019

Like

This Week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (September 08, 2019)

Dr. Alisa Starbuck, President of Brenner Children’s Hospital and VP of Women’s and Children’s Health Services at Wake Forest Baptist Health.   Dr Starbuck will discuss the NEW offerings at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center including the new Birth Center and the new ‘Mother’s Nursing Nook’ which is part of the Birth Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

 

The Birth Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center   https://www.wakehealth.edu/Locations/Clinics/b/Birth-Center

The new Mother’s Nursing Nook – part of The Birth Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center – a private space dedicated to providing breastfeeding techniques, support and information to mothers, no matter where they are on their breastfeeding journey.  https://www.wakehealth.edu/Locations/Clinics/b/Birth-Center/The-Mothers-Nursing-Nook

 

PLUS…

 Danielle Walker, speaker, writer, wife, mom and the creator of the popular Paleo-food blog “Against All Grain”

Having to deal with a diagnosis of an autoimmune disease at only twenty-two years old, and unable to alleviate her symptoms with conventional medicine, Danielle Walker eventually came to the conclusion that she had to remove grains, lactose, legumes, and refined sugars from her diet.  A self-trained chef, Danielle is the new face of grain-free and gluten-free cooking, tempting foodies of all stripes with her innovative, accessible recipes for delicious, vibrant Paleo food.  Becoming a source of hope for others suffering from all types of diseases and allergies.   Her first cookbook, Against all Grain, has been in the top 100 books on Amazon since its release in July 2013.

www.againstallgrain.com           https://www.daniellewalker.com/

 

“Come To Table Tour” with Angie Smith, Annie F. Downs and Danielle Walker presented by Compassion LIVE

FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH in Kernersville on September 21, 2019.  For tickets: visit www.ComeToTheTableTour.com

“Come To The Table” is a night of friends, food and faith aimed at serving up an experience to feed the soul

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostOver-the-air TV?  You must re-scan to pick up THSES local channels
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

NEW: Hallmark Channel’s holiday movie schedule 2019

Verne HillSep 05, 2019

Over-the-air TV?  You must re-scan to pick up THSES local channels

Verne HillSep 05, 2019

Thursday News, September 05, 2019  

Verne HillSep 05, 2019

Community Events

Jul
1
Mon
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Jul 1 – Sep 7 all-day
Weekly Summer Day Camp (9-5) and is for 5-12 years old 336.766.4226
Jul
8
Mon
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Jul 8 – Sep 14 all-day
Weekly Summer Day Camp (9-5) and is for 5-12 years old 336.766.4226
Jul
14
Sun
all-day Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Jul 14 – Sep 8 all-day
Boys Camp June 16-19 (For 3-5 graders) Father / Son Retreat July 19-21 Mother / Daughter Retreat Aug 5-7 Mother / Son Retreat Aug 7-9 Father / Daughter Retreat Aug 9-11 http://www.campcaraway.org
Jul
15
Mon
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Jul 15 – Sep 21 all-day
Weekly Summer Day Camp (9-5) and is for 5-12 years old 336.766.4226
Jul
21
Sun
all-day Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Jul 21 – Sep 15 all-day
Boys Camp June 16-19 (For 3-5 graders) Father / Son Retreat July 19-21 Mother / Daughter Retreat Aug 5-7 Mother / Son Retreat Aug 7-9 Father / Daughter Retreat Aug 9-11 http://www.campcaraway.org
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes