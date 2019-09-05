S@5: Sept 08, 2019

This Week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (September 08, 2019)

Dr. Alisa Starbuck, President of Brenner Children’s Hospital and VP of Women’s and Children’s Health Services at Wake Forest Baptist Health. Dr Starbuck will discuss the NEW offerings at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center including the new Birth Center and the new ‘Mother’s Nursing Nook’ which is part of the Birth Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

The Birth Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center https://www.wakehealth.edu/Locations/Clinics/b/Birth-Center

The new Mother’s Nursing Nook – part of The Birth Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center – a private space dedicated to providing breastfeeding techniques, support and information to mothers, no matter where they are on their breastfeeding journey. https://www.wakehealth.edu/Locations/Clinics/b/Birth-Center/The-Mothers-Nursing-Nook

PLUS…

Danielle Walker, speaker, writer, wife, mom and the creator of the popular Paleo-food blog “Against All Grain”

Having to deal with a diagnosis of an autoimmune disease at only twenty-two years old, and unable to alleviate her symptoms with conventional medicine, Danielle Walker eventually came to the conclusion that she had to remove grains, lactose, legumes, and refined sugars from her diet. A self-trained chef, Danielle is the new face of grain-free and gluten-free cooking, tempting foodies of all stripes with her innovative, accessible recipes for delicious, vibrant Paleo food. Becoming a source of hope for others suffering from all types of diseases and allergies. Her first cookbook, Against all Grain, has been in the top 100 books on Amazon since its release in July 2013.

www.againstallgrain.com https://www.daniellewalker.com/

“Come To Table Tour” with Angie Smith, Annie F. Downs and Danielle Walker presented by Compassion LIVE

FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH in Kernersville on September 21, 2019. For tickets: visit www.ComeToTheTableTour.com

“Come To The Table” is a night of friends, food and faith aimed at serving up an experience to feed the soul